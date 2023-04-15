USC wraps up spring practice with the annual spring game Saturday at noon in the Coliseum (live on Pac-12 Network).

The Trojans are set to play two quarters of football, pitting offensive vs. defense instead of splitting up into two separate teams. Like last year, there will be a unique scoring system in which the defense will be spotted points initially and then can earn more through turnovers, fourth down stops and the like, while the offense will look to score through traditional means.

"We're going to play ball. From a defensive and offensive perspective, we're going to go live -- we're going to play," coach Lincoln Riley said. "We're going to play a half of football. ... You get to see a good fun-filled half of football. It's not going to take all day, we're going to hustle through it and then move on. We'll do a few special teams phases to let those guys work. ... So yeah, we're looking forward to the game.

"We've worked with this format, we did it last year, which you always try to find a way if you can't go two completely separate teams -- which we're not quite able to -- how do you make it competitive? So we came up with this format a few years ago and we actually, every single time we've done it we've had a one-score, very close game where the defense starts with so many points. They have a few ways, like creating a turnover, a pick-6, a safety, a fourth-down stop where they can add to that score, and then obviously you've got the offense trying to score in traditional ways to catch them. But like I said, I think this will be the third or fourth one we've done and all of them have been one-score games."

There will also be a formal presentation by the Heisman Trust, awarding USC its version of Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy.