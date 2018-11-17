PASADENA, Calif. -- Whether USC athletic director Lynn Swann is still evaluating head coach Clay Helton this season or he's truly dug in his heels on keeping the status quo no matter what, the Trojans only further fed into the fanbase's frustrations Saturday.

Only gave more weight to the critics -- a seemingly overwhelming majority at this point -- who have already made their decision and continue to express it through either empty seats or audible jeers.

USC and UCLA played to the smallest announced crowd (57,116) this rivalry showdown has seen during its time in the Rose Bowl, and even though both teams came in limping through ugly seasons, the Trojans at least had something tangible to play for while chasing bowl eligibility -- needing only to beat a 2-win Bruins team in the earliest stages of a total rebuild.

They couldn't do it.

Again, USC couldn't answer the pivotal momentum swing. Again, the offense flatlined and the Trojans withered down the stretch, this time on the way to a 34-27 loss after holding three separate leads.

It snapped a three-game winning streak in the rivalry series for USC (5-6, 4-5 Pac-12), dealt this 2018 team its fourth loss in the last five games and now conjures up suppressed memories of the program's 5-7 finish in 2000 -- the last time a Trojans team lost this many games in the regular season.

"It's pretty crushing," senior linebacker Cam Smith said. "For leaving that stadium like that and for some of the memories that we've had in there already, it's pretty tough, but I've just got to move on. You've got to move on."

Just days after Helton asserted that he has Swann's full support and intends to coach USC for a long time, many nonetheless had renewed questions whether the Trojans will move on from their head coach when this season ends.

His players understandably offered only support, but the question really rests now with Swann, who was not spotted by reporters after the loss. (Helton deferred a question about his 2019 status to Swann while reiterating he feels "tremendous support.")

"He just hugged my neck in there and said, 'Coach, I'll see you Monday.' I look forward to it," Helton said of Swann.

Some fans, meanwhile, didn't need to be asked to share their opinion audibly after the game.

"It doesn't bother me," Helton said of the jeers. "My main heartbreak is for our seniors because I wanted it for them. I know the job. The job is if you win, people are going to pat you on the back, and if you lose they're going to get after you. And if you don't like it, don't be in this profession. I know it. It rolls off my back so I'm not worried about it."

As for how this latest loss unfolded, it had a lot of the usual hallmarks of this team. The offense scored just 3 points after halftime, pulling another Jekyll and Hyde act, and the Trojans were once again undone by a sudden momentum swing.

When UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, who ran for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns Saturday, darted through a gaping hole on the left side for a go-ahead 55-yard touchdown run that made it 28-27 early in the fourth quarter, it had that familiar feeling.

And on the very next play from scrimmage, USC quarterback JT Daniels threw up a gift of an interception to UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes while trying to throw the ball away out of bounds. The Bruins took over at their town 45-yard line and got to the Trojans' 2 before settling for a field goal and a 31-27 lead.

"I was trying to throw it away -- it got away from me. That's completely on me. It's all me," Daniels said. "Disgust. That's inexcusable."

Still, this was the 101st-ranked defense in the country the Trojans were up against, and they'd get the ball back with more than 6 minutes remaining down 4 and then again with 2:30 on the clock down 7.

The first of those final chances resulted in a thoroughly unsuccessful three-and-out and the other ended when Daniels' fourth-and-3 pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown was broken up with 32 seconds left to seal the game for UCLA (3-8, 3-5).

Daniels again started strong -- 10-of-15 passing for 210 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the first half -- before struggling the rest of the way. He finished 20 of 34 for 337 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

"We made a lot of really good plays. I think we moved the ball consistently really well as an offense. ... It's a couple misfires in the red zone, a couple communication things, the whole miscommunication with the refs and the defense shouting 'move', it makes it a little more difficult, but something I think we ended up adjusting to well," Daniels said. "Overall, I think we did a lot of things well, just didn't finish."

Again, that's a theme for this team.

USC had leads of 3-0, 17-14 and 27-21 Saturday but couldn't ever gain any true separation.

Helton's play-calling was a source of ire for fans Saturday with three moments in particular standing out.

On USC's second offensive series, the Trojans set up a second-and-1 at the Bruins' 23-yard line. They proceeded to try two difficult throws into the end zone -- to little-used tight end Erik Krommenhoek (2 catches all season) and to Tyler Vaughns, who couldn't come down with a 50-50 ball -- before attempting a failed 42-yard field goal on fourth-and-1.

Then in the third quarter, holding a 24-21 lead with the chance to go up two scores, the Trojans had a first-and-goal from the 5. They immediately followed with a false start penalty, and on third down Daniels rolled out to his right, cutting off half the field, before having to throw the ball away with nobody open. USC settled for a 22-yard Michael Brown field goal to make it 27-21.

On their next possession, the Trojans again had a chance to make it a two-score game as they reached the UCLA 29. A holding penalty on third down moved them back to the 40, though, and the offense failed to regain any ground on a stuffed rush play -- rather than trying to pass its way back into field goal range -- to set up a punt.

It was on the ensuing UCLA possession that Kelley scored the game-swinging touchdown.

To be fair to the USC offense, the defense contributed plenty to this latest loss as well.

UCLA's 479 yards marked its second-most of the season and its 313 rushing yards was 106 more than its previous season-best.

The tone was set early on the Bruins' first possession when nickel Jonathan Lockett rushed unblocked and had an easy third-down sack in his grasp before failing to wrap up quarterback Wilton Speight, who instead threw for a 29-yard completion to spur an eventual touchdown drive.

Kelley led UCLA with those 289 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 40 carries, having already well surpassed his season high before that 55-yard touchdown scamper.

The loss leaves the Trojans needing an unlikely win over undefeated Notre Dame next week to even their record and achieve that bowl eligibility.

"We've got seven days and our season could be over or we could fight for a bowl game, so we're going to give it [our] all this week to chase that bowl game," senior center Toa Lobendahn said.

Helton, meanwhile, remained upbeat as usual in the face of another loss and mounting scrutiny.

"I'm pretty heartbroke right now for our kids, but we've got a game left and an important game for our seniors," he said.

"Marvell [Tell] was great in there, he said, 'Coach, we come back to work Monday. We didn't get it right, let's go try to do something special with this last regular-season game.' And when you have kids like that, you're going to get out of bed tomorrow and work your tail off to try to do something special next week."



While everyone is left wondering where Helton's tenure goes beyond Saturday.