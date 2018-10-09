TrojanSports.com

USC video interviews Tuesday: Martin, Daniels, Falo and Vaughns
USC head coach Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Tee Martin shared how they spent the bye week and what came of their self-scouting efforts.We also have video interviews with quarterback JT Dan...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news