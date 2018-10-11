Allowing for a miscommunication on the initial question, USC cornerback Isaiah Langley still did not seem near as impressed with Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault's gaudy stats as, well, most everybody else has been this fall.

"Who's that? No. 2?" Langley said after practice Wednesday. "Oh, that's the one guy that I haven't played against. I was looking forward to guarding No. 9, but No. 2 is going to be on my side, man, I'm looking forward to it. He's a bigger guy, but he ain't nothing that I [haven't] seen before."

Shenault was the topic du jour Wednesday as the USC defensive players and coaches met with reporters to discuss the 3-2 Trojans' home matchup Saturday night with the No. 19 Buffaloes (5-0)

And a lot of college football fans have probably had the same reaction as Langley this fall — Who? — as Shenault has come from off the radar to post 51 receptions for 708 yards and 6 touchdowns through five games.

His 141.6 receiving yards per game leads the country by a wide margin (the next best total is 124.2 YPG) and the only game in which he didn't catch at least 10 passes for at least 126 yards was in a blowout win over New Hampshire where that wasn't needed. He's hauled in a touchdown pass in every contest, including 2 last week against Arizona State to go along with his routine 13 catches for 127 yards.

Not bad for a 3-star prospect Colorado managed to sneak out of Texas and one who caught just 7 passes all of last season.

"It happens everywhere, and a huge part of recruiting is evaluation," USC coach Clay Helton said. "There's a bunch of great players that are 5-stars, but there's also the guys out there that are 2-3 stars that you've got to trust your evaluation and trust that you know you can develop a kid."