While USC had a large collection of key 2020 and younger prospects on campus Saturday for its Junior Day, the Trojans' most noteworthy visitor of the weekend was prospective Tennessee grad transfer offensive tackle Drew Richmond.

Richmond, who was a 5-star recruit, the No. 2-ranked OT and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2015 class out of Memphis, Tenn., entered the NCAA's transfer portal this offseason after starting 25 games over the last three seasons for the Vols. He was the team's starting right tackle as a redshirt-junior in 2018.

Reached by phone Sunday evening after returning home from his official visit, Richmond had nothing but positive things to say about his experience at USC.