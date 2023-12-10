Teams across the country held their first big visit weekends of the fall transfer season this week, and it didn't take long for USC to make its first addition from the portal. Sunday evening, Vanderbilt defensive end Nate Clifton announced his commitment to the Trojans after a weekend trip in Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound graduate transfer from La Vergne, Tennessee will be making a move across the country to join the Trojans after five years with the Commodores. Clifton started all 12 games this season at Vandy and led the team with 5.5 sacks to go along with 7.5 tackles for loss.

Since announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal back on Nov. 29, Clifton added offers from Auburn and Washington in addition to USC.

Clifton proved to be a key piece of the Vanderbilt defensive line during his time with the program, and he registered 621 snaps across 12 games this year. In all, he played in 43 games with the Commodores and was used in a variety of ways along the defensive front.

In addition to his 30 tackles this season, Clifton also intercepted a pass and had a team-high four quarterback hurries. Two of his best performances of the season came against Kentucky and Auburn.

Against the Wildcats, Clifton had 4 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss leading to a season-best grade of 81.7 from PFF. In a loss to the Tigers last month, the new USC defensive line commit collected a season-best 6 tackles to go with a sack.

His interception came against Alabama A&M in the second week of the season in what would eventually be the last win for Vanderbilt this year.

Clifton will have one season of remaining eligibility with the Trojans.