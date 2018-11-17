TrojanSports.com

PASADENA, Calif. -- Not surprisingly, many of the postgame questions for USC coach Clay Helton and his players Saturday night focused on Helton's future with the program.

Just days after asserting that he expected to be with the program for a long time, another deflating loss -- 34-27 to UCLA at the Rose Bowl -- brought another wave of speculation about whether Helton's tenure could survive this.

USC dropped to 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 while losing for the fourth time in five games.

Here's how Helton and the Trojans reacted to this latest setback: