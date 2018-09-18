Join the Rivals community!
Video interviews from USC practice Tuesday
USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast has a tough task this week with Washington State coming to town.
Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young •
TrojanSports.com
Publisher
Head coach Clay Helton
Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast
Outside linebacker Porter Gustin
USC linebacker Cameron Smith
