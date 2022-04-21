Video Interviews from USC's 14th spring practice Thursday
USC went through its final spring practice before the much-anticipated spring game Saturday, and afterward the Trojans' defensive coaches and players talked with media.
Scroll down for video interviews with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, OLBs coach Roy Manning, CBs coach Donte Williams, CB Prophet Brown and versatile DB Latrell McCutchin.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news