{{ timeAgo('2018-11-11 02:15:40 -0600') }} football

VIDEO: Postgame interviews from USC's loss to Cal

TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports.com
Staff

See how USC coach Clay Helton and his players responded to a second straight home loss in the Coliseum after letting a 14-point lead turn into a 15-14 loss to Cal on Saturday night.

We have video interviews with Helton, center Toa Lobendahn, quarterback JT Daniels, running backs Vavae Malepeai and Aca'Cedric Ware, linebacker Cam Smith, cornerback Isaiah Langley, safety Marvell Tell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

