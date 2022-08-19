SANTA ANA, California — Jordan Anderson is already establishing himself as one of the top recruits out west in the 2024 class. The No. 66-ranked prospect made his debut at his new school, Long Beach-Millikan, on Thursday night and was impressive in only one half of action in a 62-13 win for the Rams. Anderson scored a touchdown after taking a screen pass to the end zone plus he had one of the biggest plays of the night on a deep catch down the sideline that eventually led to another score for Millikan.

Anderson is approaching 30 offers overall in his recruitment, but his latest visit came to one of the schools closer to home. The four-star prospect visited USC a few weeks ago giving him an opportunity to spend time around Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaches during the team's pool party recruiting event.

USC is one of the schools on the radar for the versatile junior, who played receiver and cornerback in Thursday's game.

TrojanSports.com was there for Anderson's first game of the season and spoke with him about that recent trip out to USC. Watch the full interview (with game highlights) below:

