WATCH: Andy Enfield and players react to USC's momentous win over UCLA

As UCLA guard Tyger Campbell's long last-second 3-pointer clanked off the rim to close out No. 21-ranked USC's 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA -- the Trojans' fifth straight win in the rivalry series -- much of the student section poured onto the court to celebrate with the players, who embraced moment.

"It was crazy. I've never been in one of those situations. You could just feel all the energy and obviously it all burst with everybody coming down and storming the court. You could see it on everybody's face. ... It's honestly one of the best basketball experiences I've ever been a part of," said guard Drew Peterson, who was the star of the night with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists.

See videos of the postgame scene below: