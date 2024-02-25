WATCH: Andy Enfield, Boogie Ellis discuss USC's 62-56 win over UCLA
This hasn't been the basketball season the USC men's team envisioned after returning leading scorer Boogie Ellis, adding the top recruit in the country in point guard Isaiah Collier, a top-50 prospect in shooting guard Bronny James and more.
But the Trojans showed a spark of something Saturday night, leaving Pauley Pavilion with a 62-56 win over rival UCLA.
Despite blowing a 14-point first-half lead when the Bruins (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) cruised into halftime on a 15-1 run, USC (11-16, 5-11) reasserted control after the break and kept a comfortable margin down the stretch.
Boogie Ellis spurred the Trojans with a game-high 24 points -- his second straight big game in his return from a nagging hamstring injury.
Ellis and Co. know they have to win the Pac-12 tournament to have any shot at getting into the NCAA tournament field, and the rest of the regular-season is about building momentum and playing more like the group that held UCLA to 33.3-percent shooting Saturday.
After the win, Enfield and Ellis talked about what it means and what it showed about this team.