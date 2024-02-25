This hasn't been the basketball season the USC men's team envisioned after returning leading scorer Boogie Ellis, adding the top recruit in the country in point guard Isaiah Collier, a top-50 prospect in shooting guard Bronny James and more.

But the Trojans showed a spark of something Saturday night, leaving Pauley Pavilion with a 62-56 win over rival UCLA.

Despite blowing a 14-point first-half lead when the Bruins (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) cruised into halftime on a 15-1 run, USC (11-16, 5-11) reasserted control after the break and kept a comfortable margin down the stretch.

Boogie Ellis spurred the Trojans with a game-high 24 points -- his second straight big game in his return from a nagging hamstring injury.

Ellis and Co. know they have to win the Pac-12 tournament to have any shot at getting into the NCAA tournament field, and the rest of the regular-season is about building momentum and playing more like the group that held UCLA to 33.3-percent shooting Saturday.

After the win, Enfield and Ellis talked about what it means and what it showed about this team.