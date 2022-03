The USC basketball team arrived in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday ahead of the NCAA tournament, and on Thursday morning coach Andy Enfield, forward Isaiah Mobley and guard Drew Peterson talked with reporters about their matchup with Miami on Friday and other topics.

The No. 7-seeded Trojans (26-7) take on the No. 10 Hurricanes (23-10) at 12:10 p.m. PT Friday on truTV.

Watch the full press conference from Greenville here: