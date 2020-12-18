TrojanSports - WATCH: Clay Helton and players react to Pac-12 championship loss to Oregon

After finding ways to overcome deficits and its own struggles all season, reeling off three dramatic comebacks in five games, USC couldn't revive that formula once more after digging an early and consistent deficit against Oregon on Friday night.

The Ducks were too much -- as were the Trojans' own mistakes -- as Oregon won 31-24 and celebrated a Pac-12 championship on USC's home field at the Coliseum.

Afterward, coach Clay Helton, wide receiver Drake London and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao shared their thoughts on the loss, on QB Kedon Slovis' 3 interceptions (including the one with 2:49 left that essentially dashed any hopes for more late-game dramatics) and on where things go from here.

Watch the full video below or read the full transcript of the postgame comments here.