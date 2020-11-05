TrojanSports - WATCH: Clay Helton announces USC's team captains after practice

WATCH: Clay Helton announces USC's team captains after practice
After USC's practice Thursday, coach Clay Helton announced the Trojans' four team captains for 2020, which were voted on by the players.
The official USC Football Twitter account posted the video of the moment that redshirt junior left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, redshirt junior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis were announced as captains.
"𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 is about 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆."#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/LGuaY4coLY— USC Football (@USC_FB) November 6, 2020
Extremely blessed and honored. Ready to go to war with my brothers ✌️ https://t.co/vWgX8gFNN1— Zay (@Isaiah_Pola_Mao) November 6, 2020