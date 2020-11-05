 TrojanSports - WATCH: Clay Helton announces USC's team captains after practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 21:34:04 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Clay Helton announces USC's team captains after practice

Redshirt junior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was voted one of USC's four team captains by his teammates.
Redshirt junior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was voted one of USC's four team captains by his teammates. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Images)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

After USC's practice Thursday, coach Clay Helton announced the Trojans' four team captains for 2020, which were voted on by the players.

The official USC Football Twitter account posted the video of the moment that redshirt junior left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, redshirt junior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis were announced as captains.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}