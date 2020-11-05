TrojanSports - WATCH: Clay Helton announces USC's team captains after practice

After USC's practice Thursday, coach Clay Helton announced the Trojans' four team captains for 2020, which were voted on by the players.

The official USC Football Twitter account posted the video of the moment that redshirt junior left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, redshirt junior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis were announced as captains.