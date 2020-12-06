TrojanSports - WATCH: Clay Helton, Kedon Slovis and Amon-Ra St. Brown discuss USC's win

USC showed no rust in the first half Sunday night after its unexpected COVID-19 bye week, scoring the games first 35 points on the way to a 38-13 win over Washington State inside the Coliseum.

After the game, head coach Clay Helton, quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown talked about the win, Slovis' 5 TD passes, St. Brown's 4 TD receptions, Talanoa Hufanga's defensive versatility, the absence of the run game, having to lean on two freshmen offensive linemen and much more.

Watch the postgame video below or read our full transcript of all the comments here.