Clay Helton said he has "never worried about the noise," about all the speculation that has swirled around his job status for most of the last year and a half, even as that chatter reached a crescendo in the week and a half after USC's final regular-season game.

That was no doubt his approach or intent -- to block out everything beyond his control -- but it's hard to imagine he wasn't affected by it, especially as it took 11 days from the last game and four days from USC being eliminated from Pac-12 contention for athletic director Mike Bohn to finally announce that Helton would return as the Trojans' football coach.

And Helton's own recollection of the moment the news was shared with the team seemed to acknowledge that.

“I’ve had two special moments in my life. One was when I originally got the job five years ago, and then to be able to be in front of the team again and to see their reaction," he said Tuesday after practice in his first comments to reporters since that announcement nearly two weeks ago. "We have a relationship that goes a long way. You got to remember I’ve been here a decade. …

"I've had the opportunity to recruit every one of these men that stepped on this grass. So it’s more personal to me. This is not a business to me. It’s not a business to them. It’s a relationship and a family. When you get to be a part of something that special, it is emotional. So it’s a memory that I won’t forget.”



