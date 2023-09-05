Zion Branch played some nickel, where does he fit in best on defense?

"Yeah, we’re working as you mention it, at several different spots. By and large, especially as a young guy, when you do that, you’re doing it – as I said to him – we’re doing it for a reason. An older guy, you might be trying to save a career, find a role for him, because he’s running out of time. With a young guy, you’re trying to find ways to get him on the field. So to your point, that is by design and he’s a guy that, right now, the best way to describe him, when everything’s stagnant and they agree to be where they line up, Zion is very functional and a guy we get excited about. The problem is, as I tell these guys, they don’t seem to tell us when they’re going to stay put and when they’re going to motion and what formations they’re going to give us. That’s just part of being a defensive player and a young player and there’s just added clutter and some of those things and like most young guys and he’s probably on the plus side in terms of his ability to process and all those things. He’s a big physical talent, it’s really fun to see him – that body on the field there the other night, so we’re just going to continue to press him and I gotta do a good job of coaching him and get him ready but very excited about Zion."

What did Raesjon Davis show you Saturday and has he earned more opportunities?

"I really highlight the linebackers last week. It’s been a position we talk about, the injury bug and whatnot and in those moments, you’re just praying guys step up and pray in a very personal sense, you are praying but you’re also rooting for them so badly. And I know we’ve had this conversation: the most disappointing thing as a coach is when a guy gets an opportunity and they kind of miss. I was pleased with his ability to get guys lined up. It’s a lot for the linebackers. In college football now, you have 20 some odd formations in a game, there’s so many moving pieces, you mention safeties but the linebackers are the same thing. You're constantly in conflict, you're constantly talking so it’s not just as simple as running downhill and taking on a fullback like it would been 20 years ago, so for a guy to get an opportunity like that and kind of run the show, then make some plays along the way, him and Shane. Obviously, Shane has the experience where Raesjon doesn’t, but was pleased with those guys stepping up."