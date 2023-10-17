While Lincoln Riley has been complimentary of USC's defensive performance in the 48-20 loss at Notre Dame, where many of those points came off short fields set up by offensive turnovers, a kickoff return for touchdown and a fumble return for touchdown, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had a simpler evaluation Tuesday.

"I think you have to evaluate from the lens that your job is to [give up] one less point than what we scored, so regardless of the situation, that's the responsibility of the players and coaches so you've got to find a way," he said. "We never get wrapped up in, what's the situation, where's the football? It's go find a way to get a stop. I do give the kids a lot of credit in those moments that they bounce around, they bounce on the field and they have the full expectation to get a stop -- and we didn't get enough."

Grinch also talked about redshirt freshman safety Zion Branch's emergence when injuries struck the position on Saturday, freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis' development, the challenge that Utah presents and whether or not he is preparing for injured Utes QB Cam Rising to make his long-awaited return this week.

Watch the full interview below and scroll down for a complete transcript of Grinch's comments.