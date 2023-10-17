WATCH: Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch assesses performance, talks Utah
While Lincoln Riley has been complimentary of USC's defensive performance in the 48-20 loss at Notre Dame, where many of those points came off short fields set up by offensive turnovers, a kickoff return for touchdown and a fumble return for touchdown, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had a simpler evaluation Tuesday.
"I think you have to evaluate from the lens that your job is to [give up] one less point than what we scored, so regardless of the situation, that's the responsibility of the players and coaches so you've got to find a way," he said. "We never get wrapped up in, what's the situation, where's the football? It's go find a way to get a stop. I do give the kids a lot of credit in those moments that they bounce around, they bounce on the field and they have the full expectation to get a stop -- and we didn't get enough."
Grinch also talked about redshirt freshman safety Zion Branch's emergence when injuries struck the position on Saturday, freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis' development, the challenge that Utah presents and whether or not he is preparing for injured Utes QB Cam Rising to make his long-awaited return this week.
Watch the full interview below and scroll down for a complete transcript of Grinch's comments.
Alex Grinch transcript:
Max Williams and Bryson Shaw left early in the game, how are they doing and what's their status?
"Yeah, battling back. In both scenarios, going to see how the week goes. Really appreciate Zion coming in and playing some pretty good football for us in the end. He's a guy, not to flip the question, but he's a guy coming off an ACL your freshman year, that's a tall order over the last, whatever it's been since the summer of '22. You know, you transition to football, you don't get to transition to football because you're in the training room for so long and didn't get spring football with us, other than learning in the meeting room and everything else. Anyways, been pleased with his progress and glad he stepped up a little bit for us."
How do you evaluate what the defense did Saturday despite being put in some bad situations?
