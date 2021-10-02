WATCH: Drake London's big first half leads USC at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. -- When the Biletnikoff Award committee takes a look at the country's top pass-catchers this season, Drake London's sequence early in USC's game at Colorado on Saturday should get several looks.
On the Trojans' third possession Saturday, London emphasized his case for consideration as the top WR in college football with three incredible catches 59 yards and USC's first touchdown.
The first came as quarterback Kedon Slovis lofted the ball downfield for London, who didn't have much separation from the defensive back but also rarely needs any. He freed himself as the ball arrived and hauled in a 29-yard reception down the right side to the Colorado 35-yard line.
Three plays later, Slovis tried the left side with a jump ball for his favorite target. This time, London simply went up and over the defender to haul in a 28-yard catch down to the 1.
And then two plays later, London made his shortest reception the most impressive of all.
Again, he was tightly covered, but Slovis fired a back-shoulder pass to the left corner of the end zone and London needed only one hand to pull it in despite being screened by the defensive back.
Overall, London finished the first half with 7 catches for 109 yards and a TD, already securing his fourth 100-yard receiving performance in five games.
London came into the day leading college football with 135 receiving yards and 9.8 receptions per game.
USC leads 20-7 at halftime as tight end Michael Trigg also reeled in a London-like long touchdown on a 46-yard catch-and-run reception over an overmatched defender. Kedon Slovis converted 14 of 20 passes for 220 yards and 2 TDs and Parker Lewis converted two field goals.
Read more about London's incredible season here.
