ATLANTA -- USC five-star defensive end commit Mykel Williams and four-star defensive tackle target Christen Miller were both wearing Trojans gear during the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta this week, fresh off their official visit to Los Angeles.

Williams committed to USC last Tuesday, while Miller has yet to announce a final decision as he considers the Trojans and Ohio State.

Working in USC's favor, though, is that Miller and Williams are very close friends and have considered the possibility of playing together.

We got them together for a video package to discuss the origin of their connection, their scouting reports of each other and whether they might play together with the Trojans ultimately.

