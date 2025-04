After USC's seventh spring practice Tuesday, quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Bryan Jackson, tight ends Lake McRee, Joey Olsen and Walter Matthews and offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu talked with media.

Maiava commented on what he's seen from the first half of spring practice, McRee discussed his decision to return for his final year, and Olsen, Matthews and Tauanuu talked about competing for bigger roles in their second year in the program.

Watch those interviews here: