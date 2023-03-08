WATCH: Interviews with coaches, players after USC's third spring practice
USC held its third spring practice Wednesday, but it was the first practice that media were able to watch a portion of and conduct interviews afterward.
Our TrojanSports.com team talked to offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Josh Henson, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, new linebacker Mason Cobb, new defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, new offensive linemen Michael Tarquin and Jarrett Kingston, new defensive end Jack Sullivan, quarterback Caleb Wiliams, returning offensive linemen Justin Dedich and Jonah Monheim, linebacker Shane Lee and cornerback Jacobe Covington.
Watch all the interviews below!
