The defense beat the offense under the rules of USC's modified scoring system for its spring game Saturday, but the outcome was never the intrigue in the first place.

With Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams playing only the first series -- leading a 75-yard touchdown drive in just three plays -- redshirt sophomore Miller Moss and true freshman Malachi Nelson got most of the QB reps leading the offense inside the Coliseum.

Cornerback Jacobe Covington had two interceptions, freshman running backs Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson each scored a touchdown while Joyner was one of the most impressive players on the field overall, the defense tallied a handful of sacks (of the touch contact variety) and veteran defensive lineman Solomon Tuliaupupu earned praise amid other storylines.

Afterward, coach Lincoln Riley, RBs MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones, Covington, WRs Mario Williams and Dorian Singer, DB Jaylin Smith, LB Mason Cobb and OL Jonah Monheim talked with media.

Watch all of those interviews here: