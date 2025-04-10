WATCH: Interviews with USC defensive players Thursday

The group of USC player interviews Thursday brought some interesting perspective on key storylines.

Redshirt freshman Elijah Newby discussed his transition from linebacker to edge rusher, second-year cornerback Marcelles Williams talked about his development and competing for a major role now in his second spring, cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson discussed his return to USC after receiving an extra year of eligibility, defensive tackle Kobe Pepe gave insight on his bulked-up size for 2025 and where he's looking to grow, while linebacker Anthony Beavers is also transitioning into a new role.

Watch those interviews here: