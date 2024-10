After USC's Tuesday practice, as the No. 11-ranked Trojans prepare to head to Minnesota this weekend, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receivers Duce Robinson and Kyle Ford, offensive linemen Mason Murphy and Jonah Monheim and tight ends Walker Lyons and Kade Eldridge talked with media.

Moss talked about the hard hits he's taken so far and more about his spinning touchdown run vs. Wisconsin, while Monheim and Murphy addressed the performance of the offensive line, Eldridge and Lyons talked about adjusting into bigger roles with starter Lake McRee sidelined and Ford reflected on his return to USC.

Watch all those interviews here: