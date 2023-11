Among the USC offensive players who met with media Wednesday after practice were quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Austin Jones, tight end Duce Robinson and center Justin Dedich.

Wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons also talked to reporters.

The Trojans (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) visit No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 5-1) this weekend with their Pac-12 championship hopes at stake.

