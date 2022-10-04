After USC's Tuesday morning practice, the TrojanSports.com staff talked with defensive linemen Tuli Tuipulotu and Nick Figueroa, wide receiver Jordan Addison, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, tight end Malcolm Epps and safety Calen Bullock.

Figueroa talked about adjusting to a smaller role this season and the impact Bennie Wylie has made in the strength and conditioning program. Addison and Monheim both talked about QB Caleb Williams' incredible jump pass from the end zone after avoiding a potential safety to complete a first down to Addison on the sideline. Monheim also shared his thoughts on Gino Quinones' first start at right guard.

Watch all the video interviews here: