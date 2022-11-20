After USC's 48-45 win over rival UCLA on Saturday night, a number of Trojans took time to put the victory and moment in perspective.

Coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Shane Lee came to the postgame press conference, while defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, safety Bryson Shaw, wide receiver Tahj Washington, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni, safety Calen Bullock, wide receiver Jordan Addison, center Brett Neilon, rush end Korey Foreman, wide receiver Kyle Ford and running back Austin Jones also spoke to reporters.

Watch all of those interviews here: