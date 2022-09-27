In reviewing the film, did you anything technically off with Caleb Williams on Saturday?

"No, no, just missed a couple throws. Just had one of those nights that he wasn't at his best throwing-wise. Saw things pretty well, had a couple missed decisions but just missed a few throws. That's going to happen, even the best of throwers. He's as gifted as they come there. You're going to have days like that. It's like a pitcher in baseball, some nights you don't have your best stuff. It happens. There were a couple things fundamentally but there is every game even the games where we complete 90% of our passes, there's always a few things fundamentally that you go back and correct. But I just think get settled back in, kind of like he did at the end of the game. Just did a good job resetting and made some big boy throws when we had to. And that last throw, there ain't five dudes in the country that can make that throw, especially in that moment. So he'll be fine."

Is there anything you emphasize with him this week or do you treat it like an outlier and it's business as usual?

"We don't like bypass as an outlier. The deal with throwing, everybody thinks about like throwing is just the quarterback and a physical thing. If anything is out of sync, it can look a little bit off. Protection is off, routes a little bit of sync, bad footwork, bad preparation, bad coaching. Like, anything can make it look a little bit off. And we had instances of all of those, and when you do that the offense is just going to be a tick off. And when you're a tick off against a good defense, it can look like it did the other night. So I think just refocusing us on operating the way we need to, coaching better, playing better. I know it sounds kind of boring but it's the truth. We need to coach better, we need to prep our guys better, we need to play more precise. And I think we will."

Domani Jackson got some playing time Saturday, how is he coming along?

"He's getting better, he's finally getting healthy and he's responding. We gave him a little bit of a role the other night, or he earned a role, did a good job with it. So as he gets healthy and gets back on the field more, hopefully we can keep playing well and improving and keep earning opportunities for himself. Because he is talented and it's good to see, it's his first game. You get in there in that kind of atmosphere and he made a couple of really important plays for us, had a couple big tackles and they tried to sneak the tight end out on a play and he had really disciplined eyes which is good for a young guy in his first college football game to see it and recognize. So yeah, I was excited about how he started but just the beginning."