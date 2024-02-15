Lincoln Riley has overhauled his defensive staff coming out of the 2023 season. USC has added experience from all levels on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and Thursday each of the new coaches will meet with the media to discuss their roles for the upcoming season.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, co-defensive coordinator/run game coordinator/defensive line coach Eric Henderson, assistant head coach/linebackers coach Matt Entz and secondary coach Doug Belk will all have an opportunity to spend 30 minutes with reporters after Riley speaks to open up Thursday's media session.

Follow along with updates from the media session here.

– Riley spoke about what went into the decision to make a wave of changes to the defensive side of the ball

– Lynn breaks down what the defense will look like as he takes over

– Henderson opted to leave the NFL for a job at the collegiate level, and he revealed why Thursday

– Entz details why he decided to leave a head coaching role at North Dakota State to take over the linebackers at USC in a move he says he was not expecting to make

– Doug Belk will take over a key position in the USC defense, and he says the goal is to "change the narrative" for the group he will now lead

You can watch it all here at TrojanSports by viewing a livestream of the interviews below: