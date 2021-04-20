TrojanSports - WATCH: New USC OL coach Clay McGuire, linemen talk spring practice

USC offensive line coach Clay McGuire, starting center Brett Neilon and starting right tackle Jalen McKenzie joined reporters over Zoom on Tuesday morning to discuss the first three weeks of spring practice, the spring showcase and more.

The players gave perspective on how things are different with McGuire taking over, and the new OL coach shared his assessment of the young linemen like left tackles Courtland Ford and Casey Collier, right tackle Jonah Monheim and center Andrew Milek.

Watch the full video of the Zoom call below or read our complete transcript of the question and answer session here.

RELATED: Clay McGuire gives his early assessment of USC's second-year linemen, talks plans to rotate more rest of spring