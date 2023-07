LAS VEGAS -- USC quarterback Caleb Williams has a full slate of media obligations Friday at Pac-12 Media Day, but TrojanSports.com managed to get him alone to ask our own questions of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams talked about his quest to become only the second two-time Heisman winner in college football history, how his life has changed since the Heisman win and being essentially anointed as the expected No. 1 pick in the next NFL draft, how he can be even better this year, his early thoughts on five-star freshman TE/WR Duce Robinson and OL transfer addition Emmanuel Pregnon and his expectations for five-star freshman WR Zachariah Branch.

Watch the full interview here: