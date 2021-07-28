WATCH: One-on-one with USC QB Kedon Slovis at Pac-12 Media Day

By the later hours of Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, after running the gantlet of radio interview on the 12th floor of the W Hollywood hotel, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis found a break in the schedule but agreed to spend that time talking to TrojanSports.com about a wide range of topics.

Slovis joked that he was on a roll from all the interviews and should just keep going.

So we hit him with everything we didn't ask a couple weeks ago when we last caught up with him. (Catch up on those stories below.)

Watch the full video interview and read our complete Q+A with Slovis below:

RELATED: Kedon Slovis says he's throwing with more zip, talks NIL approach | Slovis shares early impressions on USC's new WR/TE additions