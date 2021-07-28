WATCH: One-on-one with USC QB Kedon Slovis at Pac-12 Media Day
By the later hours of Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, after running the gantlet of radio interview on the 12th floor of the W Hollywood hotel, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis found a break in the schedule but agreed to spend that time talking to TrojanSports.com about a wide range of topics.
Slovis joked that he was on a roll from all the interviews and should just keep going.
So we hit him with everything we didn't ask a couple weeks ago when we last caught up with him. (Catch up on those stories below.)
Watch the full video interview and read our complete Q+A with Slovis below:
RELATED: Kedon Slovis says he's throwing with more zip, talks NIL approach | Slovis shares early impressions on USC's new WR/TE additions
You're probably not going to answer this, but ... do you look at this as your last season at USC?
Slovis: "My mindset's to have a great year. Obviously I know it's a possibility, but that's to me like a million years away, so I'm not really thinking about it. I'm just focused on having a great year. Again, we'll see what happens when it happens."
We talked two weeks ago about feeling your velocity is up and your confidence in your arm is fully back. What do you hope to see from yourself this season?
