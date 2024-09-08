The Trojans are 2-0 and building momentum by the week, after following their impressive season debut against LSU with a 48-0 shutout win over Utah State on Saturday night in the Coliseum.

Afterward, quarterbacks Miller Moss and Jayden Maiva, linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Eric Gentry, safety Kamari Ramsey, defensive end Jamil Muhammad, running back Woody Marks and tight end Lake McRee talked with reporters about the win.

Watch those interviews here: