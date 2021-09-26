WATCH: Postgame reaction from USC coaches and players after loss to Beavers

The mood walking off the field Saturday night was much different for the Trojans than last week.

USC came in as 11-point favorites against Oregon State inside the Coliseum and left with a humbling 45-27 loss -- one that sapped any fresh momentum the Trojans thought they had created a week ago at Washington State.

The most stark change was on the defensive side where USC (2-2) followed up its dominant finish against the Cougars by allowing 532 yards -- including 319 rushing yards -- to the Beavers (3-1).

The consensus answers after the game were that the team lacked execution (a familiar theme) and that nothing the defense tried managed to slow down Oregon State.

