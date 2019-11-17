News More News
WATCH: USC coaches and players discuss 41-17 win at Cal

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates his first quarter touchdown in the Trojans' 41-17 win at Cal on Saturday.
USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates his first quarter touchdown in the Trojans' 41-17 win at Cal on Saturday. (AP)
BERKELEY, Calif. -- USC took the lead on Cal right before halftime and never looked back Saturday night while rolling to a mostly one-sided 41-17 win.

**Read a recap of the game here**

Watch postgame video interviews with head coach Clay Helton, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receivers Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London, running back Stephen Carr, defensive end Drake Jackson, safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao, offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Justin Dedich and assistant coaches Keary Colbert and Chad Kauha'aha'a.

Head coach Clay Helton, WR Michael Pittman and S Talanoa Hufanga

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

QB Kedon Slovis

