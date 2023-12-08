Third-year quarterback Miller Moss is in line to make his first career start for USC in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27.

Speaking with media Friday after practice, Moss downplayed the big-picture significance of this opportunity as it relates to his hopes for the 2024 starting job.

“Obviously, excited for the opportunity, but not going to make it more than what it is. We have a game to prepare for, and I’m going to do everything [I] can to win it,” Moss said.

Watch the full interview with Moss, as well as interviews with veteran center Justin Dedich, running back Austin Jones, nickel Jaylin Smith and rush end Jamil Muhammad here: