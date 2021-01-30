After an early commitment that lasted almost a year, a late decommitment and ultimately delaying a final decision beyond the December signing period to make sure he would be 100 percent certain in his choice, Rivals100 linebacker Raesjon Davis is ready for his spotlight Wednesday on National Signing Day.

"I'm super ready. I've been waiting on this like my whole life, so I'm just waiting for the day at this point. I kind of know where I want to go, so I'm just waiting for it," he told TrojanSports.com this week.

Ultimately, Davis' decision came down to USC, Ohio State and Oregon, and he said he settled on his final choice earlier this week after returning from a self-guided visit with his family to Ohio State.

"I would say like two days ago, just thinking about it and just talking it over with my parents multiple times, just keep going over it in my head and picturing myself [there]," he said Thursday. "So it was like two days ago I was like, 'I know where I want to go,' so I started telling my parents and stuff like that."

Davis, ranked the No. 84 overall national prospect, is one of the most high-profile recruits who didn't sign during the NCAA's early signing period in December. He'll officially announce his decision early Wednesday morning.

With his mind made up, though, the Mater Dei HS standout went in-depth with TrojanSports.com about navigating through the final months of this process, that late Ohio State trip, what USC has done over the last year to change his mind about the Trojans and more.