WATCH: Shaun Nua gives perspective on progress of USC's D-line, new defense
USC defensive end coach Shaun Nua, the lone holdover on the defensive staff, spokes with media for the first time this spring after practice Thursday.
Nua emphasized how everything is different under new coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
"The whole thing, the belief and the structure and the organization of it and the application of how it's going in terms of to the players, it's just a different way of doing things," he said.
Along with that, Nua praised the vision and organization Lynn has for the unit.
"He knows exactly what he wants. He knows exactly what he wants. He's aware of every situation, the strengths and weakness of our players, so he does a great job of putting everybody in position where they can perform at their best," Nua said.
Nua also had praise for defensive ends Anthony Lucas and Braylan Shelby, versatile defensive line transfer addition Nate Clifton and defensive tackle Elijah Hughes.
Watch the full interview with Nua here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments ...
We've heard a lot about how what the defensive players are being taught is different this year, what's different with the edge rusher in terms of what you're asking them to do?
"The principles are all the same -- we play hard, try to play right. But the structure and the design and the process of going about it is different. So the principles are the same, we try to get them to do the same thing, but we may drop a little bit more now. Or, I don't know, we dropped some last year. It's just, everything is different in terms of the structure, the design of it, the organization part of it and the progression, teaching guys. But other than that, all the principles are still the same."
What's been different as the only position coach to return on the defense?
"It's the same answer I just gave -- the whole thing, the belief and the structure and the organization of it and the application of how it's going in terms of to the players, it's just a different way of doing things."
How is your relationship with Eric Henderson?
"Oh, shoot, man, you're talking about one of the most humble coaches out there, most accomplished coaches out there, but he comes out here, it's been a blessing for me to work with him because he has a great quality -- he cares really well about he does. He has a huge pride about himself in everything he does, and that includes especially the relationship with not only us the coaches but the players. You can tell that with not only how our D-line is playing but also in recruiting. So he really values that and it's very, very genuine."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news