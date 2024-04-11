We've heard a lot about how what the defensive players are being taught is different this year, what's different with the edge rusher in terms of what you're asking them to do?

"The principles are all the same -- we play hard, try to play right. But the structure and the design and the process of going about it is different. So the principles are the same, we try to get them to do the same thing, but we may drop a little bit more now. Or, I don't know, we dropped some last year. It's just, everything is different in terms of the structure, the design of it, the organization part of it and the progression, teaching guys. But other than that, all the principles are still the same."

What's been different as the only position coach to return on the defense?

"It's the same answer I just gave -- the whole thing, the belief and the structure and the organization of it and the application of how it's going in terms of to the players, it's just a different way of doing things."

How is your relationship with Eric Henderson?

"Oh, shoot, man, you're talking about one of the most humble coaches out there, most accomplished coaches out there, but he comes out here, it's been a blessing for me to work with him because he has a great quality -- he cares really well about he does. He has a huge pride about himself in everything he does, and that includes especially the relationship with not only us the coaches but the players. You can tell that with not only how our D-line is playing but also in recruiting. So he really values that and it's very, very genuine."