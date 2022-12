ARLINGTON, Texas -- USC held its second practice inside AT&T Stadium since arriving in Texas as it continued preparations Thursday for its Jan. 2 Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane.

Media was allowed in for 15 minutes, which encompassed stretching and individual drills.

Watch our video from the session below as well as other sights and sounds from the day, including interviews with selected USC defensive players afterward.

RELATED: Watch USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's 20-minute pre-Cotton Bowl press conference