TrojanSports.com

After USC's second practice of the spring Thursday, it was the assistant coaches' turn to meet with reporters.

It was the first time new hires Mike Jinks (RBs), Greg Burns (DBs) and Chad Kauha'aha'a (DL) along with Joe DeForest (promoted from analyst role to OLBs) were made available for interviews since the staff changes.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast also spoke about the start of spring practice.