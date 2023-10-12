LAS VEGAS — USC could have the most talented team in the Pac-12 this season, and now it will be up to head coach Andy Enfield to bring it all together. The Trojans were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 by conference media members in the preseason poll that was released Wednesday.

Enfield's squad received four first-place votes to finish behind Arizona on the list and ahead of rival UCLA.

USC has added plenty of young talent to a group of returning stars including lead guard Boogie Ellis. Enfield, Ellis and Kobe Johnson represented the Trojans at Pac-12 men's basketball media day Wednesday in Las Vegas to look ahead to the upcoming season.

You can view the main stage Q&A session with all three members of the program above, and below you can hear more from Enfield, Ellis and Johnson as they provide further insight into this year's team.

Enfield provides updates on the health of his team at this point in preseason practice while Ellis and Johnson spoke at length about the talent on the team, their own roles and much more.