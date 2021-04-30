TrojanSports - WATCH: USC coach Clay Helton shares final thoughts on spring practice

USC football coach Clay Helton joined reporters on a Zoom call Friday morning to take some final questions and share final thoughts on the Trojans' five weeks of spring practice, which conclude with the 15th practice Friday.

Helton ran down the highlights of what he's learned about his team this spring, addressed the young quarterbacks, offensive line and linebackers again, provided some injury updates and more.

Watch the full video below or read our complete transcript of the interview here.

