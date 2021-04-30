 TrojanSports - WATCH: USC coach Clay Helton shares final thoughts on spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 14:43:06 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: USC coach Clay Helton shares final thoughts on spring practice

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC football coach Clay Helton joined reporters on a Zoom call Friday morning to take some final questions and share final thoughts on the Trojans' five weeks of spring practice, which conclude with the 15th practice Friday.

Helton ran down the highlights of what he's learned about his team this spring, addressed the young quarterbacks, offensive line and linebackers again, provided some injury updates and more.

Watch the full video below or read our complete transcript of the interview here.

RELATED: Clay Helton's top takeaways from spring practice and our takeaways from his takeaways

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0xnV1VoZzBBSzMwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VzYy5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mvd2F0Y2gtdXNjLWNvYWNoLWNsYXktaGVsdG9uLXNoYXJlcy1maW5hbC10 aG91Z2h0cy1vbi1zcHJpbmctcHJhY3RpY2UiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdXNjLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2F0Y2gtdXNjLWNvYWNoLWNsYXktaGVsdG9uLXNoYXJl cy1maW5hbC10aG91Z2h0cy1vbi1zcHJpbmctcHJhY3RpY2UmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzE2MiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=