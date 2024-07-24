TrojanSports

WATCH: USC coach Lincoln Riley talks at Big Ten Media Days
USC's first taste of the Big Ten came Wednesday as the program took part in the media days for its new conference. Lincoln Riley took the stage Wednesday morning giving reporters an opportunity to ask the Trojans head coach about his team with the start of camp quickly approaching.
Riley spoke about the development of Zachariah Branch, the new defensive staff and much more.
Watch Riley's full nearly 13-minute session at the podium below:
In addition to his time at the podium Wednesday, Riley also spoke with a group of reporters in a separate side session at Big Ten Media Days. Riley spoke about the expectations what he has for the Trojans heading into his third season, the competition within the Big Ten, the trajectory of he program and more.
Subscribers can watch an additional 40-minute Q+A with Riley as we shot video for the entirety of his breakout session with media.
