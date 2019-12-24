WATCH: USC coaches, players talk Holiday Bowl prep after Tuesday practice
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- USC's first Holiday Bowl practice away from campus Tuesday was also the final one in which players and assistant coaches were available for interviews.
Trojans head coach Clay Helton and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will have a press conference Thursday in advance of their matchup Friday.
But here's what the rest of the Trojans had to say about bowl preparations, the matchup and more on Tuesday after their practice at Southwestern College.
Watch full video interviews with Helton, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Michael Pittman, running back Kenan Christon, cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart and defensive end Christian Rector.
Head coach Clay Helton
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell
