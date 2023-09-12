As USC gets a bye this week, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has made an emphasis of diagnosing and fixing what has caused the Trojans to give up their share of explosive plays through three games, even coming off two impressive performances against Nevada and Stanford.

"There's nothing we can't get better at, and that's certainly obvious," Grinch said. "I think from a consistency standpoint, the lowlights cannot be that low. We have to get to a point where a bad play defensively is a first down -- not necessarily an explosive. So that's something to challenge in the group. When you watch the film and say 'All it is is _____' but it didn't get done. So is it confusion? Obviously, credit to the offense in some of these. Is it one particular guy? Is it one particular position? So all those things, over the bye week you have a chance to evaluate all those things, but we've got to correct it from an explosive standpoint. We just have to.

"It may not have led to as many points this past week, and in some cases obviously we're talking about some younger guys. The stats still matter whoever is in the game, I get it, so you got to weather a little bit of that because you put them in the game, so you kind of sort of knew maybe that might happen in some cases."

Grinch also talked a lot about the secondary, the development of cornerback Domani Jackson and that of freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis.

