WATCH: USC DC Alex Grinch assesses defense through three games
As USC gets a bye this week, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has made an emphasis of diagnosing and fixing what has caused the Trojans to give up their share of explosive plays through three games, even coming off two impressive performances against Nevada and Stanford.
"There's nothing we can't get better at, and that's certainly obvious," Grinch said. "I think from a consistency standpoint, the lowlights cannot be that low. We have to get to a point where a bad play defensively is a first down -- not necessarily an explosive. So that's something to challenge in the group. When you watch the film and say 'All it is is _____' but it didn't get done. So is it confusion? Obviously, credit to the offense in some of these. Is it one particular guy? Is it one particular position? So all those things, over the bye week you have a chance to evaluate all those things, but we've got to correct it from an explosive standpoint. We just have to.
"It may not have led to as many points this past week, and in some cases obviously we're talking about some younger guys. The stats still matter whoever is in the game, I get it, so you got to weather a little bit of that because you put them in the game, so you kind of sort of knew maybe that might happen in some cases."
Grinch also talked a lot about the secondary, the development of cornerback Domani Jackson and that of freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis.
Watch the full interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.
How do you evaluate the secondary so far?
"I think like every position, you could come up with a reel of film that you get real excited about, and you could come up with some clips that leave you wanting more certainly. I mean, there’s some vertical passing game, I was real disappointed with. An opposite colored jersey behind you is never going to be a good thing. And then you can’t say, it happens sometimes. Those things can’t happen. The easiest way to get beat is somebody running by you. There’s a couple clips of that which was really disappointing. Now again, percentage-wise, I think it’s tilted in our favor. Real physical work this past weekend. I was really impressed from a safety perspective – I wanted to highlight those guys – Bryson, Max, Calen and Jaylin, playing at an elite level. Getting to see C-Row at some corner, too, mixing it up. So no, the challenges keep getting steeper and steeper and steeper every week. So like a lot of positions, the highlights are good, and the low lights you have to do away with."
How is Domani Jackson developing and what does Christian Roland-Wallace's experience add there?
"That’s no fault of Domani’s. Reps matter. Experience matters. If it didn’t, we’d never talk about it. So it’s a whole lot different being able to practice last fall, trying to steal some reps. It’s good to be full speed in fall camp. It’s a whole different level, competing to make plays on Saturdays. That’s just playing at a different level with that. Some of that, as always, you can’t make up for that experience piece. You talk about the potential, and you see it, and you couldn’t be more excited about the guy. But you have to weather it, and you have to learn from it."
