Published May 5, 2025
WATCH: USC DE commit Simote Katoanga wins DL MVP at Under Armour LA camp
Ryan Young
MISSION VIEJO -- Four-star Rivals250 DE Simote Katoanga, out of Santa Margarita Catholic HS, was one of the major early commits in this ever-growing USC 2026 recruiting class that now numbers 27 commits and continues to lead the country.

He showed Sunday why he was such a foundational piece for the Trojans this cycle as he was named defensive line MVP at the Under Armour LA camp at Mission Viejo High School.

"It means a lot. I'm highly ranked, but I just want to really back up my ranking," Katoanga told TrojanSports.com afterward.

Watch his highlights from the camp here and keep reading for our interview with the local standout.

